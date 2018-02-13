Posted: Feb 13, 2018 4:51 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2018 4:51 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a buglary that occurred in the 22000 block of N 4028 Dr. The burglary occurred February 2nd or 3rd and the suspects took several items including 2 dirt bikes. One of the dirt bikes is a green colored Kawasaki with a modified right brake handle - Model KALX210. The other dirt bike is yellow Suzuki 60cc model DRZ70. If you have information on the burglary, call the investigations division at 918-332-4029 (Investigator Gardella) or CrimeStoppers at 918-336-2583. You can also use the P3 TIPS smart phone app to provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers.