Posted: Feb 20, 2018 10:26 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2018 12:14 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning because of the Presidents' Day observance.

The commissioners approved several items on the agenda, including the acceptance of a letter regarding the retirement of Phil Foster from the Washington County Free Fair Board. A letter was also accepted regarding a Free Fair Board election to fill that seat.

During the Commissioners' Report, Commissioner Mitch Antle announced his Bridge #8 over Unnamed Creek will have its grand opening Wednesday at 11. Commissioner Antle says that the bridge is ready, but there will be a few more cosmetic touch ups occurring as the weather gets better.

All other items in the meeting, including action on a dilapidated structure of 1036 SW Hickory. Commissioner Mike Dunlap announced that sales taxes were up slightly before the meeting was adjourned. Commissioner Mike Bouvier was not in attendance of this meeting.