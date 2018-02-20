Posted: Feb 20, 2018 10:40 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2018 10:40 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners approved a contract for an opioid lawsuit at its Tuesday morning meeting. The meeting was moved back a day due to the observance of the president’s day holiday.

Brad Barron, a Nowata-based lawyer, presented the contract at last week’s meeting and it was discussed at length. However, the commissioner’s tabled the item in order to get more thorough information. The law suit would be filed against the distributors, manufacturers, and any responsible parties concerning the misconduct around prescription pharmaceuticals.

The law firms involved will receive 25% of any winnings received by Nowata County in the suit as well as other costs the law firm has to pay out of pocket. If no winnings are received by the county then they will not be responsible for any fees.

Barron and his law firm will provide updates and correspondence as the lawsuit progresses.

The commissioners also put newly-named sheriff Kenny Freeman in charge of all the sheriff’s accounts and removed Sandy Hadley and David Virden from those accounts.

The commissioners will have a regularly scheduled meeting next Monday.