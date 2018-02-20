Posted: Feb 20, 2018 12:48 PMUpdated: Feb 20, 2018 1:06 PM

Ben Nicholas

The City of Pawhuska is reportedly without power. Reports have come in from several sources regarding power being out in the city, including Pawhuska Public Schools.

Schools were officially let out at 1:00 today due to potential icy weather and lack of power.

City Electric has confirmed that there are some areas without power, however, it is not city wide and the spots are sporadic. All four crew members are out working at this time, but no time table is set for when power will be restored.