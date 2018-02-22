Posted: Feb 22, 2018 8:05 AMUpdated: Feb 22, 2018 3:39 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Bartlesville man is in jail charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to police Captain Jay Hastings, police stopped a car in downtown Bartlesville near the intersection of Johnstone and Frank Phillips just afte 10 o'clock Wednesday morning..

Officers spotted a 2007 black Chevrolet Trail Blazer which had been reported stolen overnight. Police arrested 30 year old Bartlesville resident Joshua Lee Schmidt on Possession of a stolen vehicle and Driving with a suspended Drivers License.

The vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the morning at 09:03 from the apartments located in the 1100 block of SE Madison.

The victim reported that Schmidt had been in the apartment during the night and had left some time after the victim fell asleep. The victim reported that Schmidt removed two TV’s and a game console from the apartment and took the 2007 Chevrolet Trail Blazer without the victim's permission.

All the items were recovered still inside the vehicle when Officers made the stop.