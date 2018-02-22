News
Bartlesville Public Schools
Posted: Feb 22, 2018 1:51 PMUpdated: Feb 22, 2018 1:55 PM
Central Classic 5K To Be Run This Weekend
Ben Nicholas
The 4th annual Central Classic 5K race will be at Central Middle School Saturday morning, with a one mile fun run beginning immediately after the 5K begins.
The race will support continued improvements to the building. Previous racers have helped the school completely upgrade the audio & visual equipment in the auditorium, and helped with the purchase of carpet squares that protect the new gymnasium. Race Director Alisha Winward says that the idea for the race was to raise money for the school without directly asking for parent money.
Early packet pickup will be today from 4-to-7 at Central, and race day packet pickup will begin at 7 Saturday morning. This is a chip-timed event on a certified course.
The race will occur rain or shine.
