Posted: Feb 23, 2018 3:05 PMUpdated: Feb 23, 2018 3:05 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville United Way is looking for nominations for their Spirit Award.

The Spirit Award recognizes both commitment and leadership, and must demonstrate the spirit of service to the community of Bartlesville by giving, volunteering, or being a champion for an organization. The nominee can be counted on and will go above and beyond to help make the community a better place for everyone. Special consideration will be given to those who have been involved with United Way or one of its partner agencies.

The deadline for Spirit Award nominations is March 15. The award will be presented at the Bartlesville Regional United Way Annual Meeting on May 8 at 5:30 at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Past Spirit award winners include: