Posted: Mar 16, 2018 12:41 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2018 12:41 PM

Ben Nicholas

Downtown Dewey will be home to the first Baker Heritage Blues Festival on April 28. Musicians and more will be performing, with special headliner, Michigan blues rock recording artist Rusty Wright with his full band.

Rhythm guitar and vocalist, and wife of Rusty, Laurie says this is music for people even who think they might not like the blues. Laurie says “We don’t depend on gimmicks or props to stand out. We’re definitely more about the music than the eye candy. There is no acting cool or stand-offish. There is no barrier between us and the audience. We are there for them and for the energy that is exchanged when that connection is made.”

Dewey will host The Grapevine Travelers, Jenny and Pete Marriot, and the Dusty Pittsley Band in the festival with brews and BBQ, as well as other food selections to choose from.

The Baker Heritage Blues Festival is accepting applicants for our vendors in the categories of high quality products including photography, painting, leather goods, metal, glass, and mixed media as well as unique apparel and original handmade jewelry artisans. Vendors will be accepted on a first come, first served basis.

In remembrance of Lennie, The Lennie Baker Scholarship will provide a $500 scholarship to be awarded to an area music student that displays great leadership and community involvement. To be eligible, applicants must be nominated by a music teacher and be enrolled in a music program.

Tickets for the festival are $15 for adults, $5 for kids, and are good for all day, 3 to 11 p.m.

For any questions, call 918-440-2393 or email BHBluesfestival@gmail.com