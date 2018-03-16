Posted: Mar 16, 2018 1:13 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2018 1:16 PM

Ben Nicholas

Washington County Emergency Management is thanking Walmart Distribution and several community members for a donation Friday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post, multiple cases of both water and Gatorade was donated to the WCEM, which will be distributed to area firefighters. WCEM says that multiple donations have come in from community members as the area is in a Red Flag Warning.

11-year-old Kira Hatlestad, a student at Madison and a member of Mutual 4H came by and dropped off 2 cases of water, some snacks and cash for the fire department. Another 4H member also brought by a water and cash donation.

Both the National Weather Service and WCEM say burning should be avoided. The extreme fire danger will carry through Saturday at this time.