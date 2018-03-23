Posted: Mar 23, 2018 3:30 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2018 3:30 PM

Ben Nicholas

Hopestone Cancer Support Center was founded in Bartlesville in 2012 as a place where the cancer community could come for support, education, exercise and the arts.

On Thursday, Executive Director Debbie Halpin came on the Car Talk One on One With a Professional program to explain their “An Evening In New Orleans” dinner Saturday night.

The support center offers several programs and activities for those dealing with cancer, and this dinner is just one fundraiser and way to help raise funds to continue the programs. Halpin says that all of the money into the center comes in from the City of Bartlesville.

