Posted: Apr 02, 2018 6:38 PMUpdated: Apr 02, 2018 6:38 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Dewey City Council met on Monday evening for a brief meeting where they council approved a resolution amending the budget to move funds from Ad Valorem Collections to G.O. Debt.

All other items in this meeting were approved. The Dewey Public Works Authority met after the council, and discussed that concrete pouring at the baseball fields were delayed a little from the weather. City Manager Kevin Trease says that the majority will still be done by baseball season, and some finishing parts shortly after the games start.

The Dewey City Council and the Dewey Public Works Authority meet the first and third Mondays of each month.