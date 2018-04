Posted: Apr 17, 2018 2:58 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2018 2:58 PM

The City of Bartlesville is continuing it's fire hydrant flushing, starting on Monday.

Beginning at the Caney River and going west to Highway 123, from 11th Street to the Southern City limits, crews will be flushing daily from 7-to-3 during the day.

Do be advised, discoloration of water may occur during the process, so do use caution when laundering clothes.