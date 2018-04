Posted: Apr 24, 2018 5:13 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2018 5:13 PM

Ben Nicholas

An accident has occured between two cars in the intersection of Silverlake and Frank Phillips. Police are on the scene.

At this time it appears that there are no injuries, however both cars are leaking fluids.

Please avoid the area as the west-bound lanes on Frank Phillips and south-bound lanes on Silverlake are primarily blocked.