Posted: May 24, 2018 2:34 PMUpdated: May 24, 2018 2:34 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Health Department and the Oklahoma State Department of Health is encouraging the practice of healthy swimming behaviors to prevent spreading germs and prevent families from becoming sick this summer.

This week is designated nationally as National Healthy and Safe Swimming Week, and healthy swimming behaviors can prevent recreational water illnesses like E. coli.

RWIs are caused by swallowing or having contact with germs in contaminated water in swimming pools, hot tubs, water parks, water play areas, and fountains, and these illnesses can also be caused by inhaling mists or aerosols from contaminated water. Administrative Director, Larry Bergner, says that pools and controlled places should have the right amounts of chlorine, and you should be able to see the bottom of the pool.

Bergner says that swimmers should stay out of the water if they have diarrhea or are sick, as germs spread in the water and make other people sick. He also says swimmers should use the bathroom before entering a pool, and shower every time before they get in the water. Bergner aditionnaly recommends that you don’t swallow the water. Avoid getting water in your mouth to prevent swallowing germs.

Swimming in a well maintained swimming pool will reduce your likelihood of developing an RWI as many of the germs are killed by chlorine.

The OSDH says that harmful algal blooms are often present in Oklahoma lakes. These blooms can produce toxins resulting in illness in humans and animals. Direct contact with water containing the blooms can result in a skin rash; eye, ear and throat irritation; asthma-like symptoms; and diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal cramps. OSDH warns to not swim or participate in other recreational water activities where murkiness or mats due to blue, bright green, red, or brown algae appear in or on the water, or if the water has an unpleasant odor.