Posted: Jun 14, 2018 11:38 AMUpdated: Jun 14, 2018 11:38 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahomao Highway Patrol reports that an 80 year-old Bartlesville man died last week as a result of injuries he sustained in a May 28th accident in Washington County.

Glenn Goodrich was northbound on U. S. 75 just after 11 o'clock that evening when his car was hit by a semi making a U-turn at East 3100 Road just north of the Ramona city limits. Goodrich was taken to Jane Phillips Medical Center and then transferred to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa where he died the afternoon of Wednesday, June 6th.