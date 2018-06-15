Posted: Jun 15, 2018 12:06 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2018 12:06 PM

Bill Lynch

The Pawhuska Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Janet Neufeld has submitted her resignation. The resignation will need to be approved at the next meeting of the Pawhuska School Board on Monday June 18. Dr. Janet Neufeld took the position of Superintendent in July of 2016 and she has not released a state regarding the reason behind the resignation. Additionally, during the Pawhuska School Board Meeting the Board members will approve or disapprove the resignation of Jill Barnes, Julie Laughlin, Michael Vassar, and Sandra Jones. Following the resignations the board will decide whether to use OSSBA for a Superintendent search.