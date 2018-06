Posted: Jun 16, 2018 3:21 AMUpdated: Jun 16, 2018 3:21 AM

Second Street will be closed just east of Johnstone Avenue beginning Wednesday to accommodate construction of a new water line in the area. The roadway will be closed on the east side of the Second Street and Johnstone Avenue intersection for the duration of the project. The work is expected to take approximately one week to complete.