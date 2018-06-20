What does it tell you when you hear that a candidate who is asking for your vote hasn't voted? According to the Tulsa World, candidate for governor, Kevin Stitt did not vote in at least the last four elections for governor.

The Tulsa World reports Stitt has voted 3 times in the last ten years. Only Earl Foutch has voted fewer times at 2 of the last ten.

Oklahoma City's News 9 reported on an attack ad against Stitt. They found that Business Insider put the mortgage company Stitt founded in 2000, Gateway Mortgage, on its shadiest 15 companies list. The article said Gateway gave out nearly twice as many bad mortgages as its competitors. According to Georgia's Department of Banking and Finance, records from 2009 show Gateway Mortgage was banned for life and Stitt was banned for 5 years.

Recent polling puts Stitt, Mick Cornett, and Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb at the top of voters choices for governor in Tuesday's primary.