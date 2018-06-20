Posted: Jun 20, 2018 12:11 PMUpdated: Jun 20, 2018 12:11 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

An investigation into drug activity and recently break-ins at businesses leads to a search of a Coffeyville home. Police Chief Kwin Bromley spoke with our news partner KGGF News at the scene at 1005 West 10th Street.

Bromley says those five will be taken into custody for questioning. It is believed the residence may be tied to others around town being used by the group that has been referred to as the BMX Bandits.