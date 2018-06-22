Posted: Jun 22, 2018 1:10 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2018 1:10 PM

Ben Nicholas

Area lakes continue to retain their fullness this summer thanks to some rains.

According to Senior Administrative Assistant to Director of Water Utilities, Marcy Koester, Hula lake is currently at 733.23, which is at 103.2% capacity.

Hudson lake is a little less than full, at 756.80 which is at 97.6% capacity.

In all, there is a 102.58 overall percentage of water remaining, with 7.18 million gallons of water being used per day, on average, last week.