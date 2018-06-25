Posted: Jun 25, 2018 10:35 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2018 10:35 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners approved several items at a Monday morning meeting.

In the new business portion of the meeting the commissioners approved a resolution for county reasurer Lynn Wesson to invest county money for the sake of the county. Wesson stated that the funds are not needed elsewhere and that this is an annual resolution.

A financial statement was approved informing the board that there is just over $164k in the resale property fund. Two bids were received on county owned property as well.

Also, all county departments have now submitted disaster recovery plans. Requsitioning and receiving officers have benn appointed for all offices as well with the exception of the court clerk.

All other items in the meeeting were approved. The commisisoners wanted to encourage all county citizens to vote in the upcoming primary on Tuesday.