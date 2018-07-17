Posted: Jul 17, 2018 10:47 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2018 10:47 AM

Jarett Jones

After 27 years of service to the City of Bartlesville in many different departments of the city government, Ed Gordon has retired as City Manager.

To honor his works of service, and dedication to the town, there will be a retirement party for Mr. Gordon on Wednesday August 1st at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Councilman Trevor Dorsey talks about Retirement

All are invited to attend in support of Mr. Gordon, and to welcome Mike Bailey as the new City Manager.