Charlie Taraboletti

Oklahoma's Senator James Lankford met with President Trump's Supreme Court Justice nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh Thursday. Kavanaugh was nominated on July 9th to serve as an Associate Justice to the United States Supreme Court to replace the retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Lankford says it was a pleasure to meet with Judge Brett Kavanaugh in his office. Lankford calls Kavanaugh an impressive and qualified nominee to be considered for the Supreme Court. Their conversation focused on the separation of powers and the role of each branch of government, First and Fourth Amendment judicial precedent, and constitutional originalism. According to the senator, the Supreme Court has an obligation to act within the bounds of the Constitution and interpret the law as written. He says he looks forward to reading through his many opinions, and Lankford looks forward to his confirmation hearings.