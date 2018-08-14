Posted: Aug 14, 2018 9:10 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2018 2:06 PM

Garrett Giles

Approximately 150 students from the Bartlesville School district made up the largest concurrent enrollment for Rogers State University last year.

President Larry Rice from the Claremore location says that the Bartlesville School district has been wonderful to work with since the largest concurrent enrollment of high school students starting college with the university come from Bartlesville.

Rice says that new students can enroll online at www.rsu.edu or they can call any RSU location in Pryor, Bartlesville, and Claremore. However, according to president Rice, the best enrollment experience comes with coming to the enrollment office in-person.

For new students, Rice wants them to know that they can graduate school debt free. RSU also encourages students to not take loans if possible, saying that students sould get part-time jobs during the semester to help pay for school. The average debt post-graduation for RSU stands at $29,000.

Classes for RSU begin on Aug. 20. Rice says students wanting to enroll in courses still have time.