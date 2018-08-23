Posted: Aug 23, 2018 2:22 PMUpdated: Aug 23, 2018 2:33 PM

Max Gross

17-year-old Terry Donaldson Jr. of Nowata was charged with first degree murder with deliberate intent during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday.

Donaldson was also charged with felony counts of possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication, two counts of burglary in the second degree and a misdemeanor count of knowingly concealing stolen property.

Donaldson is being charged as an adult.

18-year-old Tyler Thomison of Delaware was charged with second degree murder, possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication and two counts of second degree burglary.

20-year-old Thomas Alexander of Bartlesville was charged with second degree murder and two counts of second degree burglary.

Court affidavits allege the trio was out trying to burglarize unlocked vehicles when 53-year-old Gregory Meidl confronted Donaldson who allegedly fired one shot at Meidl. He was pronounced dead on the scene due to a gunshot wound to the head.

The state of Oklahoma retained bonds for Thomison and Alexander at $250,000. Donaldson’s bond remained at $500,000.

The three will next appear in court on judge Russell Vaclaw’s felony status docket on September 28 at 9 a.m.