Posted: Aug 31, 2018 1:52 PMUpdated: Aug 31, 2018 1:54 PM

Max Gross

A man was shot in the hand after confronting a Bartlesville man who was stalking his girlfriend. Austin Lawrence stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing a felony charge of shooting with intent to kill for an incident that occurred on Thursday afternoon.

According to an affidavit, the victim advised that he saw Lawrence driving by his house. Lawrence had previously been in a relationship with the victim’s girlfriend. The victim followed Lawrence and confronted him about the situation.

The two men were talking near the intersection of 11th Street and Shawnee Avenue when Lawrence pulled out a .40 caliber Glock 22 and shot at the man. He began running away when one of the bullets struck him in the hand.

Officers located Lawrence near Osage Avenue and he was taken into custody. Lawrence admitted the shooting to officers. He claims the man came up to his vehicle and punched his window so he shot at him.

Bond for Lawrence was set at $100,000. His next scheduled court date is set for September 7.