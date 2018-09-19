Posted: Sep 19, 2018 3:32 PMUpdated: Sep 19, 2018 3:55 PM

Max Gross

A jury found 44-year-old Tracy Nelson of Bartlesville guilty of first degree murder at the conclusion of a three-day trial on Wednesday. After two hours of jury deliberation it was found that Nelson was responsible for the death of her seven-week-old son.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police arrested Nelson in December 2017 after the State Medical Examiner investigated the June 2017 death of a seven-week-old boy. The report shows the boy’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma of the head and neck. The medical examiner ruled the death as a homicide. Nelson’s spouse told police the child was fine when she left the infant with Nelson while running errands.

A life sentence was the recommendation. Nelson will be formally sentenced on November 2.