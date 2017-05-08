Posted: Oct 15, 2018 2:41 PMUpdated: Oct 15, 2018 3:50 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Board of County Commissioners met on Monday and discussed various items.

Kelly Bland, the Executive Director of Osage County Tourism, reported on how the area had been doing in attracting tourist.

Bland went on to request funds from the board. The board approved $500 in additional promotional items from Eskimo Joe’s and no more than $2,500 for promotional video on Osage County.

Among other things, the board decided to approve county estimate of needs for the 2018-2019 fiscal year and approve an eight year road and bridge plan.

David Grann, author of the Killers of the Flower Moon, will be at the Water Bird Gallery from 11-2 on Thursday. The public will be able to meet Mr. Grann and get their book signed as well.

Heritage Days will take place this Saturday in Fairfax. Any money raised will go toward the Fairfax Chamber of Commerce.

The next scheduled Osage Board of County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for next Monday at 10 a.m.