Posted: Nov 06, 2018 8:39 PMUpdated: Nov 06, 2018 8:39 PM

Max Gross

Terry Sue Barnett won the Nowata County Sheriff’s seat by a landslide. Barnett defeated incumbent sheriff Kenny Freeman as she earned over 83% of the vote.

Barnett has lived in Nowata County since 2015. She has an extensive background in law enforcement having served over 24 years as a member of the Tulsa Police Department. Barnett says her goal is to enforce the law for all citizens of Nowata County.

Barnett’s term will officially begin in January 2019.