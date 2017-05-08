Posted: Nov 16, 2018 11:06 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2018 11:06 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning at the courthouse and discuss a number of items.

Matt Miller, of Miller EMS will give an update on how the EMS system is doing. There will also be discussion and possible action taken on a number of sales tax property issues.

Kelly Bland, Executive Director of the Tourism Oversite Committee, will be there to give a report. Bland will also request $2,000 for funding the Kaw Lake Association’s Eagle Watch on Jan. 19.

There will also be possible action taken regarding county employee drug testing.

The meeting begins at 10 o’ clock at the Osage County Courthouse.