Posted: Nov 20, 2018 3:06 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2018 3:06 PM

Max Gross

A preliminary hearing began on Tuesday at the Washington County Courthouse regarding the Aug. 19 murder of Gregg Meidl. 17-year-old T.J. Donaldson, was arraigned on first-degree murder charges in August. 18-year-old Tyler Thomison of Delaware and Thomas Wayne Alexander were presented with second degree murder charges as well for the same incident.

Court affidavits allege the trio was out trying to burglarize unlocked vehicles when Meidl confronted Donaldson who allegedly fired one shot at Meidl. He was pronounced dead on the scene due to a gunshot wound to the head.

All three appeared in custody with court-appointed representation. The hearing started with Mark Kane, counsel for Alexander alerting Special Judge Jared Sigler of a motion for a continuance. The motion requested more time for Alexander to hire different representation, however, that motion was denied.

Kristi Sanders and Travis Smith represented Donaldson. They asked if Donaldson could be tried as a youthful offender. Prosecutor and Assistant District Attorney Will Drake argued that the juvenile code is not applicable to murder charges. Judge Sigler also denied that request.

Drake called multiple witnesses to the stand for questioning including Meidl’s wife and son as well Bartlesville Police Detective Jim Warring. Meidl’s wife recounted the moments leading up to the discovery of her husband’s body. Warring gave his account of an interview with Thomison the day after the incident.

When Drake went to call a fourth witness Kane noted that the particular witness had not been properly endorsed. This prompted a long recess followed by a meeting with all counselors in the judge’s chambers.

After the break, Kane again made a motion for a continuance to properly verify all witnesses. This time Sigler obliged. The trial is slated to continue on Dec. 18 at 8:30 a.m. at the Washington County Courthouse.