Posted: Dec 10, 2018 10:24 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2018 10:29 AM

Max Gross

The formation of the Nowata County Emergency Communication District was a topic of discussion at Monday morning’s meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners.

The three-member committee has already seen two members appointed. Nowata Chief of Police Mike McElhaney is the representative for the City of Nowata. South Coffeyville city councilman Jerome Gnatek is also a member of the committee.

The final member will represent Nowata County. The municipalities of Wann, Delaware, Lenapah and Alluwe will vote between Nowata County Sheriff Terry Sue Barnett and Alluwe Fire Chief Rocky Seals to fill the final spot.

Chairman of the Board Doug Sonenberg says this all about streamlining the location process for emergency responders to ensure safety for all residents of the county.

The ECD replaces the previously formed E911 board. Once all three members are confirmed then the board can continue work that has already been done in trying to establish enhanced 911 services for the county. Nowata County is one of just three counties in Oklahoma that do not have E911 services.