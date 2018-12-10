Posted: Dec 10, 2018 10:44 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2018 12:53 PM

Garrett Giles

The judges for the Dewey Christmas Parade have announced the 2018 Dewey Christmas Parade float winners. The Dewey Christmas Parade held on Saturday, Dec. 8th saw several floats out of nearly 100 floats win first and second place spots for different categories.

In the commercial category, Medicalodges won first place while Showtime DJ + Karaoke came in second place. The Kiddie Park took first place while Tri County Tech took second place in the Non-commercial category. Dewey Methodist Church earned first place in the religious category while Dewey First Church of God took second place in the category. Finally, Copan FFA won first in the youth category while Reflection Ministries came in second.