Posted: Dec 10, 2018 10:45 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2018 12:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Later in their meeting Monday morning the Washington County Board of Commissioners reviewed letters that they would send to the 6 candidates that ran for the Washington County Sheriff’s position. Commissioner Dunlap says all candidates showed great intelligence in their interviews and that it was difficult to choose, but at the end of the day, they had to make a choice. (The commissioners chose Scott Owen to fill in as sheriff for Rick Silver when he retires at the end of the year.)

Next in their meeting, the commissioners would approve a resolution regarding a donation of $672 made to the Washington County Free Fair. The money will go towards an LED lighting project in the children’s barnyard. Also surrounding the Washington County Free Fair was a resolution to the Free Fair Board election. The election will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 13th and candidates that are running must live in the district they want to represent.

Lastly, the commissioners declared a Duro-Patcher formerly used in district two in Washington County as surplus.