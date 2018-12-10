Posted: Dec 10, 2018 10:46 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2018 12:51 PM

Garrett Giles

Sheriff Rick Silver will retire at the end of the year. A couple weeks ago, the Washington County Board of Commissioners appointed Scott Owen to fill the remainder of sheriff Silver’s term when he does retire. The commissioners recognized sheriff Silver’s 10 years of service. Commissioner Mike Bouvier commends sheriff Silver for his hard work. He says sheriff Silver did an excellent job keeping up the jail with undersheriff Steve Johnson over the years.

The commissioner’s recognized the services of undersheriff Steve Johnson in their meeting as well. Bouvier says both men and their services will be missed in the county. Commissioners Mike Dunlap and Mitch Antle agree with Bouvier’s sentiments and believe that the county was and always will be in good hands.