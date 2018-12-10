Posted: Dec 10, 2018 2:34 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2018 2:34 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Commissioners met Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska and a major part of the meeting was spent talking to Dan Yancey, the City Manager of Skiatook.

Yancey had many items he wanted to discuss, including how tribal funds went to help paying for county roads. County Commissioner Kevin Pasley, who represents the city of Skiatook, answered Yancey's question.

Yancey went on to question if the Commissioners are allocating their funds correctly, as the board must get approval to purchase items over a set dollar amount.

There was an excavator purchased at an auction in Tulsa for $35,000. A brand new one would have cost around $300,000. Therefore, a local resident believes the Commissioners are making the right decisions.

Also at the meeting the Oklahoma Department of Transportation was on hand offering $21,000 to purchase the Osage County Tourism Gazebo in Hominy. Kelly Bland, who represents Osage County Tourism, recommended a counter offer of $25,000 and the County Commissioners decided to do so. The funds will come out of the Osage County Tourism budget , but that must be approved by ODOT first.

Bids were also put out for the construction of a 5,500 square foot metal building to house offices, storage space and a workshop in Fairfax.

The next regular scheduled County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.