Posted: Dec 10, 2018 2:48 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2018 2:52 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Sheriff’s Department received several donations that were accepted by the Nowata County Board of Commissioners at Monday Morning’s meeting.

The sheriff’s office received monetary donations of $100 from Richard and Robin Briggs for general needs and a $140 donation form Sherry Stoll for departmental needs. Terry Sue Barnett’s Campaign Donations also contributed $1982 in funds to the department.

Nowata County Undersheriff James Winn says the donations will help staff continue to make upgrades inside the building.

Sheriff Barnett showed off work done by the jail trustees earlier this month that opened up additional office space.

Other donations accepted included a toilet from Jared and Heather Collins. Barnett went before the Board of Commissioners on Dec. 3 and gave a report that the jail staff was in need of a new toilet.

Barnett is pleased with the progress that has already been made in the office.

The Commissioners also accepted donations of four wall hangings, two leather chairs, office supplies and paint supplies on behalf of the sheriff’s office.