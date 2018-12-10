Posted: Dec 10, 2018 6:58 PMUpdated: Dec 10, 2018 6:58 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met for a regular scheduled meeting Monday evening in the Administration building and according to Superintendent David Cash, it sounds like the concurrent enrollment program with Tri County Technology Center has been an early success.

There has been an issue with parents not paying for their child's meals, as the school is currently $9,938.38 behind in outstanding debt. The board has decided that once a child gets $20 in debt, he or she will receive a reimbursable meal, which will be different from their classmates. The school will be reaching out to area organizations to see if they can find people who can help the families pay for the meals.

The board also voted to approve the hiring of Special Education Paraprofessional Jillian Rumsey.