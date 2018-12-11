Posted: Dec 11, 2018 7:09 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2018 7:11 AM

Garrett Giles

Because of the popularity for this year’s 19th annual Green Country Christmas Giveaway, rolls of “Green” 2018 Green Country Christmas tickets are running low. A select few businesses who have run out of green tickets will be supplied with specially-numbered RED Green Country Christmas tickets. This will not affect the daily prize drawings or the major prize drawing which will take place Thursday morning, December 20 on the radio. Simply verify if your winning ticket is red or green.

Complimentary green or red tickets may be picked up at any of the businesses displaying the "Green Country Christmas" poster. With each $10 purchased, shoppers will receive an additional ticket from the business. No purchase necessary.

Prizes and gift certificates with a value of at least $50 have been donated by each business. Ten daily prize numbers from the tickets distributed are being announced weekdays on KWON 1400, KYFM 100.1, KPGM 1500 and KRIG 104.9, listed in the Examiner Enterprise, Sunrise Reporter, on the Weatherline phone number: 918-336-2900 and at www.bartlesvilleradio.com. Winners have three business days to claim their prizes at the radio station studios, 1200 SE Frank Phillips Blvd., or new numbers will be drawn. Major prizes will be drawn from all the tickets Thursday morning, December 20, on the radio beginning at 9am. People can listen from their homes, businesses, cars, or wherever they are shopping. They do not have to be at one specific location. They will have 1 minute 40 seconds to call the stations to claim the major prizes. A station representative will go to them wherever they are to verify the winning ticket. If the time limit goes by without a phone call, or the winning ticket is not correct, then new numbers will be drawn for the major prizes.

2018 MAJOR PRIZES include: $5000 Cash from KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM, $3000, $2000 and 5-$1000 Cash Prizes from Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Complete Invisalign Orthodontic Treatment from My Dentist, Two Round Trip Southwest Airlines Tickets anywhere in the Continental US from Spears Travel, Set of Tires, Detail and Alignment from Doenges Family of Autos, Custom Whitening Package from Bartlesville Braces, Two $2000 Roofs from Heritage Roofing, $1000 Shopping Spree from Dillard’s in Washington Park Mall, One Year Golf Membership from Adam’s Golf Course, $660 in Gas from Phillips 66, $500 Hunter Douglas Window Treatment Gift Certificate from Cliff’s Flooring and Windows, 2 One Week Pet Stays in a Non-Camera 5x10 Room Gift Certificate from Paws Resort & Spa, Grill from Lowes, Two $250 Gift Certificates from Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, BBQ Catering for 50 from Rib Crib, La-Z-Boy Recliner from Bob Loftis Furniture, 12 AAA Membership Packages from Paul’s Wrecker, Two $250 Visa Gift Cards from American Heritage Bank, Two $250 Gift Certificates from Windle’s Rock & Jewelry, Two VIP Season Passes to 2019 OKM Music Festival, Vacuum from Copeland Appliance Center.

Tickets available include: 4 Mile Trailers, Access Medical, Action Communications, Adams Golf Course, American Heritage Bank, Atwoods, Bartlesville & Dewey, ASAP General Stores, Armstrong Bank-Bartlesville, Armstrong Bank-Dewey, Bartlesville American Shaman, Bartlesville Braces, Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce, Bartlesville Collision Center, Becky Bridendolph, Farmers Ins., Billie’s Health Food Center, Bit of Country, Bob Loftis, Central National Bank, Cherokee Casino – Ramona, Chili's Grill & Bar, Cliff's Flooring and Windows, Clean Results, Copeland Appliance Center, De’s Spirits and Wine, Dillard’s in Washington Park Mall, Dink's Pit Bar-B-Que, Doenges Family of Autos, Eggbert’s-Bartlesville, Express Employment Professionals, Express RX, Fabric Notions, Farris Heat and Air, Food Pyramid, Frank Phillips Home, Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Fur Get Me Not, Green Thumb Nursery & Greenhouses, Gusher Car Wash, Gypsy Soul, Healthy Hemptations, Hearing Life, Heritage Roofing, Heritage Theatre Café and Pub, Hill Dermatology, Hilton Garden Inn, Homeland on Madison, Homeland on Frank Phillips, Honda of Bartlesville, Kidz Korner, LaJuana Duncan-Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance, Limestone Pharmacy, Lookin' Sharp Laundry and Dry Cleaning, Lowe’s-Bartlesville, Madden Auto, Martha’s Task, Michael's Carpet & Sleep Center, Midway Café, Miss Bea’s Westside Liquor, Moxie on Second, My Dentist, OKM Music, One Stop Vape Shop, Painted Horse Bar & Grille, Patriot Chevrolet Buick, Patriot GMC Hyundai, Paul's Wrecker, Paw's Resort & Spa, Peters True Value, Phat Tire, Price Tower & Cooper Bar, RCB Bank, Rib Crib, Riddle’s Jewelry, Senor Salsa, Sharp's Pawn II, Sign & Banner Express, Sooner Carpet, Spears Travel, Spectrum Paint, Sterling's Grille, Sweetwater Crossing, Tate Boys Tire & Service-HWY 75, Tate Boys Tire & Service-Downtown, Tinker GlassHouse Bar & Grill, Tractor Supply, United Rentals, United Supermarket, Weeze's Café, Windle's Rock & Jewelry, Woolaroc, Yocham’s Custom Leather . Non-Ticket Sponsors: Arvest Bank, Phillips 66.