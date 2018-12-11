Posted: Dec 11, 2018 10:11 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2018 10:11 AM

There will be a ribbon cutting on Wednesday at 11 in the morning welcoming the St. John Clinic of Skiatook to the Chamber of Commerce.

Refreshments will be provided and the clinic is located at 1501 W. Rogers Blvd. For more information, call 918-396-4122.

Also, the Skiatook monthly luncheon will take place at 12 noon tomorrow at the First Baptist Church of Skiatook located at 940 W. Oak Street.

It will be a great networking opportunity and a chance to get in the Christmas spirit, as the Skiatook High School Brass Ensemble and Choir will be on hand. Cost is $7 per person.