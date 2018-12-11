Posted: Dec 11, 2018 12:39 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2018 12:44 PM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is this Friday at 7 o’ clock in the evening. This year’s theme is “Flanel and Frost.”

If you are interested in registering your business, go to SkiatookChamber.com or call 918-396-3702. There is no fee to enter the parade.

The parade begins at the high school and awards will be given for best themed float, best large float, best small float, parade spirit and best walkers.

The rotary club will hold a tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 in Central Park. After the parade concludes, be sure to take the kids to Santa’s Workshop where Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be on hand, along with Frosty the Snowman. This will be located at the First Baptist Church in Skiatook next to Tractor Supply.