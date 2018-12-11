Posted: Dec 11, 2018 2:21 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2018 2:21 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Bartlesville offices will be closed on Christmas Day, while trash routes and recycling center hours will be changed.

Public Works Director Keith Henry says Sanitation Crews will be working on Christmas Eve and on New Year’s Eve. Therefore, trash pickup on those two days won’t be affected. Henry went on to say the recycling center would close at noon on both of those days.

Collection of Tuesday trash will be changed to Wednesday on both weeks. Henry says customers with Tuesday routes will need to put trash out no later than 6 in the morning on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 if they expect their trash to be collected.

Police and fire services will continue as scheduled with no interruption. City offices will re-open on Dec. 26.