Posted: Dec 11, 2018 2:46 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2018 2:59 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested just hours after a court appearance for a charge of actual physical control and drug possession. Joshua Howard was charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance for an incident that occurred on Monday evening. Howard was charged in the first incident on Monday and then was released from jail only to be picked up a few hours later.

According to an affidavit, Howard was found sleeping in his vehicle on the night of Dec. 7. Howard was parked at a gas station on Washington Boulevard. Officers believed Howard was under the influence and asked him to perform the ‘walk-and-turn’ field sobriety test. Howard could not complete any of the tests that were administered.

A search of Howard’s vehicle produced nearly three grams of marijuana, two digital scales and smoking pipe. Howard denied being under the influence of anything. However, when Howard was being transported to the Washington County Jail he advised that he drank some wine earlier but unsure how much he had. Officers noted that Howard was disoriented and they had to explain to him that he was being arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Details from Howard’s second arrest are not available at this time. The State of Oklahoma will present charges during arraignments on Wednesday. Howard is being held on a $5,000 bond.