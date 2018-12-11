Posted: Dec 11, 2018 3:22 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2018 3:22 PM

Max Gross

Crews continue to work on a water leak on Frank Phillips Boulevard just west of Cherokee Avenue. The leak developed due to a break in 12-inch water line in the area. Water Utility Department crews were called out to isolate the leak as soon as it was discovered.

The leak produced enough water to cover the entire roadway. Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said, “it put on quite a show.”

Pavement repairs will be under way this week. Currently, the westbound lane on Frank Phillips between Cherokke Avenue and Osage Avenue is closed.