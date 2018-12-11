Posted: Dec 11, 2018 7:28 PMUpdated: Dec 11, 2018 7:28 PM

The Pawhuska City Council met for a regular scheduled meeting Tuesday evening and discussed a wide array of issues.

Gabby Concholo of CBEW Professional Group was on hand to to present the city of Pawhuska's audit for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

The council decided to approve the 2017-2018 audit.

City attorney John Heskett was also on hand to brief the council members about the ever changing rules and regulations regarding marijuana facilities and sales in the city of Pawhuska.

Joni Nash, Executive Director of the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, gave an economic report and five police officers were sworn in.