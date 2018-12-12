Posted: Dec 12, 2018 9:38 AMUpdated: Dec 12, 2018 9:38 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Driving under the influence led to an accident at about 8:30 Tuesday night on U.S. 60 just east of Osage County Road 2809, about 5 miles north and 2 miles east of Pawhuska. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a Toyota 4 Runner driven by 45 year-old Nicklaus Perryman of Pawhuska was headed westbound on 60 and went off the roadway to the right. The Perryman over-corrected and the vehicle went back onto the roadway in a broad slide and started to roll. The vehicle then rolled several times and went off the roadway to the left. It came to rest on its passenger side.

20 year-old Dayton Jeremiah Curry of Wynona was partially thrown from the vehicle and was pinned for about half an hour before he could be rescued using the jaws of life. Curry flown by AirEvac to Tulsa's St. Francis Hospital where he was admitted in stable condition with head and internal injuries. Perryman was taken to Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville where he was treated and released. His passenger, 54 year-old Julia Gurley of Tulsa refused treatment at the scene. 32 year-old Brian Caughey of Pawhuska, 35 year-old Heather Giovinazzo of Bartlesville, and 28 year-old Jessica Valdez of Bartlesville were also treated and released from JPMC.