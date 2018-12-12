Posted: Dec 12, 2018 9:49 AMUpdated: Dec 12, 2018 3:48 PM

Garrett Giles

A lighting system will soon be installed at Daniels Fields. The project involves installing eight 100-foot light poles, and eight fixtures per pole around the perimeter of the fields, which includes a cricket field and two soccer fields at the Lee Lake Complex on Adams Boulevard.

Voters approved $350,000 in funding for the lighting system as a designated project in the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election. During a meeting earlier this month, the City Council approved a contract for installation of the system for $257,998 to GeoSport Lighting of St. Gabriel, Louisiana.

Ward 3 Councilor Jim Curd Jr. told the council that $3,100 has been spent for services associated with the work, leaving $346,900. The lighting system will make Daniels Fields the first lit soccer/cricket fields in Bartlesville.

(Photo courtesy: The City Beat)