Posted: Dec 12, 2018 1:01 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2018 3:51 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Economic Development Authority met Tuesday night to continue their on-going discussions on two agenda items. One item has revolved around concepts for a marking flyer to advertise the City of Dewey.

City Manager Kevin Trease says they have focused on jobs, housing, retail and tourism while they keep reviewing concept designs with Lucinda Bray at Barking Dog Design. Trease says they will move into the printing phase when the Dewey Economic Development Authority finds a design concept they like through Barking Dog Design Group.

Also in their meeting on Tuesday evening, the authority discussed their mission statement further. Each authority member brought ideas to the meeting, but Trease says that the mission statement is still in the conceptual stage too. Both the marketing flyer and the mission statement concepts will be discussed again in the authority’s January meeting.