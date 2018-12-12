Posted: Dec 12, 2018 1:40 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2018 1:43 PM

Garrett Giles

Over 30 people helped the Washington County Sheriff’s Office search for wish list items for local children on Tuesday night. The gifts that the volunteers helped the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with will help over 80 children and their families that are in need. According to the sheriff’s office, the 80-plus children and their families is a record number.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office thanks all the volunteers, businesses and individuals that have made the Christmas program a success this year and beyond. All of the gifts will be wrapped and presented by Santa and Mrs. Claus on Monday, Dec. 17.

(Photo courtesy: Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page)