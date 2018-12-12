Posted: Dec 12, 2018 2:59 PMUpdated: Dec 12, 2018 3:04 PM

Garrett Giles

Dogs and cats play with new toys at the Animal Rescue Foundation in Bartlesville thanks to donors. ARF of Bartlesville held a Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 9 where they accepted food and toy donations for their animals.

ARF of Bartlesville Vice President Sheila Taylor says they had a good turn out Sunday. She believes everyone that came to the Holiday Open House on Sunday enjoyed the facility.

People had the opportunity to see the 5-acres the dogs at ARF of Bartlesville have been able to play around with lately. Vice President Taylor adds that fundraising for the “Catio” structure to be attached to the cat section in their facility is coming along nicely. She says the contractor that has been working on the plans has left for Houston recently. The plans should be completed at the start of 2019.

While the cost and the plans haven’t been finalized, Taylor says the “Catio” will be another site people can enjoy when they visit ARF of Bartlesville. To donate to ARF of Bartlesville, Taylor says that people can send a check to their facility (P.O. Box 3292, Bartlesville, OK, 74006) or call them at 918.766.0991. They're located on US Highway 60 as you head east towards Nowata.